In A Bag Rut? Here's 10 Handbag Swaps To Strongly Consider

Many of us have been waiting for the moment to swap out our summer staples for sweaters, long-sleeve shirts, and wool trousers. There's nothing better than starting the season off fresh and feeling like you have a whole new wardrobe just by rotating some pieces out for others.
While most people probably think their bag is the one item that can work all year 'round (and it definitely can), sometimes it can also be the missing key that can give your entire closet new life. Over the past couple of years, a few silhouettes have really become our go-tos — think: the buckets and baskets that have been everywhere you look. But for fall, it's time to switch things up. And we're not saying it's time to kick your old reliables to the curb — we just want to highlight a few new shapes and styles worth taking for a spin.
Click on for a few easy seasonal swaps to strongly consider. One of these might just be the thing your new-and-improved fall aesthetic is missing.