In A Bag Rut? Here's 10 Handbag Swaps To Strongly Consider

While most people probably think their bag is the one item that can work all year 'round (and it definitely can), sometimes it can also be the missing key that can give your entire closet new life. Over the past couple of years, a few silhouettes have really become our go-tos — think: the buckets and baskets that have been everywhere you look. But for fall, it's time to switch things up. And we're not saying it's time to kick your old reliables to the curb — we just want to highlight a few new shapes and styles worth taking for a spin.