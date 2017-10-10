But, of course, the new Dynasty isn’t a seminar on geopolitics in 2017. There are the classic “campy” catfights of the original series — “Are our cat fights feminist? I like to argue if we want to rule boardrooms like men, shouldn’t we be able to wrestle and tussle and still be feminine?” — and the memorable fashion, without the shoulder pads. Yet, there is an extra dose of subtext. On Cristal’s first big day as COO, she wears a lovely, wildly feminine, two-piece Stella McCartney blush pink suit. “For a woman to be that empowered and that emboldened to start her first day as COO in head-to-toe pink, that says a lot to how comfortable [women] are in these spheres of power now,” Kelley said. “Again, it’s pushing boundaries of how women can be powerful."