While the obscene wealth and general intrigue of the updated Carrington family drama already sounds like something straight out of the original 1981 version of Dynasty, a lot of this doesn’t. The original oil baron Blake Carrington (John Forsythe) would never have even heard the words “environmental crisis” or “South America,” let alone dealt with them in a meaningful way. Yet, that’s exactly what we’ll see when the reimagined primetime soaps airs, now starring Latina UnReal alum Nathalie Kelley as lead character Cristal Flores-Carrington. Previously the role, formerly known as the very Midwest-friendly Krystle Carrington, was played by “all-American dream” blonde Linda Evans, as Kelley described her inspiration during an interview with journalists on Dynasty's Atlanta, Georgia set. While the major character shake-up is the most obvious liberty the CW’s Dynasty has taken with its source material, it’s not the only way the series has modernized an often-problematic classic