Look What She Made Us Do! Taylor Swift Announced Two Tour Stops & Fans Are Losing It

While we were all deciding which Taylor Swift we want to dress as for Halloween, the real/new Taylor has been busy making dreams come true. First, she took time out of her star-studded schedule to "Taylurk" on fans' social media pages by liking their photos and sending them adorable DMs. Then, before people even had a chance to dry their happy-cry tears, the singer went ahead and dropped two tour dates; and they're just in time for the holidays.
Swift will be performing live for the first time since she released "...Ready For It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do" at radio station-sponsored festivals on Dec. 2 and Dec. 7 in San Jose, California, and Chicago, Illinois, respectively, according to MTV News. For those in the Midwest, tickets for the Jingle Bash are available now, while west coasters will have to wait until Oct. 14 to guarantee their admission to Poptopia.
EVERYTHING #POPTOPIA @ https://t.co/iT9diDEISX pic.twitter.com/sqymBoIz36— 997NOW (@997now) October 7, 2017
Oh, look what you made us do Chicago. You made us put @taylorswift13 on the B96 #JingleBash lineup!!! https://t.co/BE5c7zvssV #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/tnkJnmuHDf— B96 (@B96Chicago) October 6, 2017
The news comes just one month before Swift releases her upcoming album, Reputation, on Nov. 10, and it's safe to say fans are incredibly stoked.
"This is the best news ever hope I can go Taylor is New Queen of Pop & I cant wait to see her do the dances in LWYMMD!" one Twitter user wrote. Another echoed the sentiment by stating, "I''M NOT READY FOR THIS BUT LET THE GAMES BEGIN!"
I, for one, have so many questions! Since the shows are close to the holidays, will the snakes have little Santa hats? Will Swifties get their own tubs filled with diamonds? Will Taylor perform with her BFF Ed Sheeran?
Though we'll have to await those details, MTV News noted that we may be closer to learning about Swift's Reputation tour relatively soon thanks to Taylor Swift Tix, which is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. The exclusive service pledges to get verified members easier access to tickets, while offering a number of fun activities.
So, are you ready for it?
