Oscar winner and La La Land director Damien Chazelle has found his "someone in the crowd." According to People, Chazelle is engaged to Olivia Hamilton, creating a real-life love story as sweet as the couple in his musical opus.
The director, whose career is rumored to have inspired the trio of filmmakers in the Reese Witherspoon rom-com Home Again, has had a huge few years, with his 2014 film Whiplash scoring three Oscars and his most recent venture, La La Land, earning a whopping five. However, it's his personal life that is definitely making him smile today.
Hamilton, a Princeton graduate and actress who appeared in The Last Tycoon and, of course, Chazelle's La La Land, took to Instagram to announce the pair's engagement. In the simple, but super sweet photo, Hamilton shows off her new ring at Malibu beach Point Dume, while Chazelle nuzzles into her shoulder.
(If only Mia and Sebastian's love story took such a positive turn. Sigh.)
Naturally, everyone in the comments section is thrilled for the happy couple. (Let's just say there are a lot of exclamation points being thrown around.)
"Yesssssss!!!!!!!! Congratulations @ohamilto and Damien! This post is complete happiness!," wrote one excited commenter.
"Omg !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I had a feeling it was going to happen soon!!!! So happy for you!!!!!!," another friend added.
"NO STOP," said a third. "HOORAY!! Congrats to you and D!!!!"
This will be the second marriage for Chazelle, who was previously wed to La La Land executive producer Jasmine McGlade from 2010 to 2014.
One sign that these Chazelle and Hamilton are perfect for one another? Chazelle's love for the pair's dog:
"Got to love a boyfriend who invites your dog to the surprise party!," wrote Hamilton on a photo from her 30th birthday party.
Congrats to the happy couple!
