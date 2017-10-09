Kristen Bell Doesn't Totally Believe In Monogamy & You Have To Hear Why

Kristen Bell doesn't put on a facade about what her marriage is like. Yes, she and Dax Shepard are in love, but that doesn't mean their relationship is perfect. No one's is! And in the November issue of Men's Journal, Bell wasn't afraid to get candid about her relationship, as well as her opinion on monogamy.
The Good Place star shared an image of her Men's Journal feature on her Instagram account, and it's definitely worth a read.
"I'm quite positive we are not meant to be monogamous," Bell told Men's Journal. "It's difficult, and it requires a lot of attention, vulnerability, and openness."
The actress praised her husband's ability to express his emotions, too. She also mentioned couples' therapy, which she's been open about attending with Shepard in the past. Bell has also said that she and Shepard disagree on "90% of the issues on the planet" — but in the end, their love prevails.
Bell also recently talked about her early fights with Shepard during an appearance on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show Harry. The actress explained that she was a fan of "dramatic exit[s]." But with her husband's help, they found better ways to deal with their disagreements.
"He's very direct about his emotions, and I'm grateful for that, because it lets me in on the way he thinks as far as tending to our marriage — when we should go to therapy, when we have to be better at intimacy, all those things in order to meet each other's needs," Bell told Men's Journal. "He's very open about what he needs to stay satisfied in our relationship, because if one partner isn't satisfied, you just kiss it goodbye; somebody's going to stray."
It sounds like she and Shepard have things figured out.
