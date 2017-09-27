Kristen Bell Says Her Relationship With Dax Shepard Was 'Toxic' At First

Last month, Kristen Bell opened up about how her marriage with Dax Shepard takes a lot of work because they don’t agree on "90 percent of the issues on the planet." Today, while visiting Harry Connick Jr. on his talk show Harry, Bell explained how she and her husband manage to make their marriage work when they disagree on so much. It turns out, when the couple was first dating, Shepard had to teach the actress how to fight clean, and like almost everything else about them, the story is so sweet.
According to E! News, while on Harry, Bell dished about the intense fights she would have with Dax Shepard during their first year of dating and how much she loved a "dramatic exit." She explained, "We'd get in a fight — and we would fight…a lot — and I would like, yell something, then I'd slam the bedroom door, then I'd slam the front door, then I'd get in my car, then I’d skid out the driveway, and then I'd just go like, sit around the corner in my car, and it felt so good."
The drama may have felt good for Bell, but she told Harry that three months into dating, her now-husband pointed out how "toxic" the behavior was. Bell said that Shepard told her she had to stop leaving during fights because although he loved her, he had "too much respect for himself to do this my whole life." The Good Place star admitted that though she didn't like that he was laying down boundaries she wanted to cross, him saying all that to her was "very" attractive.
Don't worry though, Dax Shepard didn't leave his drama-addicted girlfriend without support. He came up with a system – which she explains in the video – to help Bell learn how to fight a little less dirty. So, it seems, being open to compromise and respecting each other's boundaries is how Bell and Shepard have made their relationship work even after a bit of a toxic start.
