Fenty Beauty Just Took Halloween Makeup To The Next Level

With the very first launch of Fenty Beauty products, we knew that Rihanna’s signature beauty line would be nothing short of bold (three words: Trophy Wife Highlight). Now, the brand is doubling down on its statement-making products, with the upcoming release of a heavily pigmented Galaxy Collection — slated for release on Friday, October 13 and primed to spark thousands of next-level Halloween looks.
YouTuber Sonjdra Deluxe is the first to show just how otherworldly the collection can be, with a space-girl makeup tutorial that’s so dope, it’s making us rethink our own Halloween looks. Using the soon-to-drop, 14-pan Fenty Beauty Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette (its holographic rainbow case alone is drool worthy), the vlogger created a very exaggerated cat eye with heavily pigmented and glitter flecked Midnight Bolt, Cosmic Ocean, Mars on Fire, Ultraviolet, and Sunburst shades — all using the brand’s new, dual-sided eyeshadow brush. The effect gives as much sparkle and depth as the night’s sky in a Frederic Edwin Church painting.
After flicking the hairs of a makeup brush doused in water and white body paint (she used MAC Chromacake in White) to spray teeny dots atop the eyeshadow, the look is illuminated with an array of stars.
Then, another tease from the new Fenty Beauty collection: The vlogger defines the look with Fenty Beauty Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner (also teased on Fenty Beauty’s Instagram today), a liquid liner with major metallic shine. “I like this eyeliner because it’s flexible and doesn’t get all crumbly if you want to go back and touch it up,” she says. “It’s bomb.”
As Fenty Beauty Global makeup artist Priscilla Ono showed on Instagram, the new eyeliner will also come in shades of blush with champagne sparkle and deep, dragonscale green. Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick, which as the brand teases on Instagram, also comes in unrelenting orange, red, pink, and oxblood hues — all doused in glitter, of course. For her look, vlogger Sonjdra Deluxe uses the new lipcolor in Supernova to help create an ombre lip. “This is such a beautiful, moisturizing color with glitter in it,” she said of the shade. “It’s a soft pink. It’s stunning.”
The same can be said for the vlogger’s final look, which is somehow fantastical and sophisticated at the same time — exactly the vibe we’re going for this Halloween.
