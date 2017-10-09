You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
There's a special place in my heart for fun and playful beauty products that aren't really all that necessary, but I treasure nevertheless. (Think: color-changing lipsticks and rainbow highlighters.) This month I'm adding a brand new glitter hairspray to the list, but it's proving to be way more practical than anticipated. Read: I've worn it every single day for the last week.
I know what you're thinking: Girl, it's not Halloween yet. I might have thought it odd, too, until I tried IGK's Hair Strobing Glitter Spray. Glitter may have a reputation for being over the top and generally unwearable, but this one is subtle. It creates the perfect veil of shimmer that makes your hair look shiny, while still feeling soft and touchable. Rather than leaving your head looking like a disco ball, this spray lightly mists your hair with tiny silver sparkles. In fact, the effect is so sheer that you can only see the glitter when your hair catches the light just so.
As you might assume, I'm not the only one enamored with the stuff. According to the brand, consumers wiped out 12 weeks worth of inventory in just four days at Sephora when it launched. Thankfully, the spray has just been restocked, but if you ask us, it won't last long. If you miss your chance to buy, check out a few other glittery hair products in the slides ahead.