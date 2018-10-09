The Best Harry Potter Halloween Decor

Decorating for Halloween is whatever you make of it. It can be as easy as saying "Accio! Halloween," heading over to Target, and throwing a whole bunch of string lights, skull candy jars, and the like into your cart. (You can even get a pre-painted pumpkin so you don't have to decorate your own.) Or, you can be a little extra and go all out DIY-ing your entire house. Either way is valid — as long as you're having fun in the process.
Whichever side you're on this year, chances are you're tired of the generic pumpkins and cobwebs, and are looking for a way to make your Halloween a bit more magical. That's why we've picked out our favorite Harry Potter-themed decor for the Hogwarts hopefuls who want to throw a spellbinding celebration.
Ahead, find the most creative, spooky, and inspiring Harry Potter Halloween decor in the land, from wreaths to candles to a very special book of spells.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.