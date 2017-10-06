Jenny Mollen's Unfiltered Post-Op Selfie Is Getting Lots Of Praise

Jenny Mollen has never held back about what motherhood and pregnancy are really like, from her unique perspective. And now that she and Jason Biggs have brought their second son home from the hospital, Mollen is sharing even more about her childbirth process. And people love her for it.
Early Friday morning, Mollen shared a photo of herself in bandages after undergoing a cesarean section to have her son Lazlo. In the selfie, Mollen has a bandage around her stomach and is wearing two hospital bracelets.
"Post op chic. #babybiggs," Mollen captioned the Instagram post.
Plenty of fans left encouraging comments for Mollen, praising her for sharing such an intimate and unfiltered image from her experience.
"What a rockstar!!!," one commenter wrote. "Love the realness," another person chimed in.
Other commenters shared stories of their own C-section experiences.
"You are so damn brave. I couldn’t even stand," one person said. "I can't believe you're standing up! I was horizontal for three days," another person wrote.
And, of course, plenty of commenters chimed in to congratulate the family on their new bundle of joy.
Mollen has already shared several images of Lazlo on her Instagram, too. It looks like the family is happy and doing well after his birth on Monday.
She even shared a photo of Lazlo with his big brother, Sid. And even though Lazlo is only a few days old, it already looks like the siblings will have no problem goofing off together in the future.
"Who would have thought when I met this man in 2007 that 10 years later we'd have all this. #muthafuckinteets #SidandLaz," Mollen captioned a photo of Biggs with their two sons.
