Every Single Nyx Product Is On Sale Right Now

Here's the thing about beauty brands teasing holiday collections this time of year: We'll get excited over the swatches and packaging all over social media, only to find out we can't get our hands on the stuff for months. And then, when the products finally drop, each one comes with a less-than-merry price tag. Luckily there's one pre-holiday sale that's coming at you early, and it's from an already affordable, YouTube-famous makeup brand: Nyx Professional Makeup.
Here's the deal: You can now get majorly discounted prices on absolutely everything on the brand's website right. That's right. Every. Single. The only downside? The sale only lasts one day.
There were no prior warnings or teasers released on the Nyx Instagram or website, but Allure was tipped off from an Instagram post by the account @butterfly0901. In the caption, the user posted the coupon code and savings deal. But this members-only deal is not just for select Nyx reward members — anyone can use it.
So, how does it work? Go to the Nyx website, put $25 worth of makeup in your shopping cart, use the coupon code FRIENDS2017 at checkout, and watch as your purchase total goes down 25%. That's it. There are no exclusions, which means the everything from the already-cheap sale section to the most-anticipated holiday products are ripe for savings potential.
As for what to buy, we'd recommend stocking up on one (or five) of the NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream and the innovative, re-fillable, NYX Highlight and Contour Pro Palette. And while you're at it, maybe stock up on all holiday gifts for all the makeup lovers in your life — 25% off doesn't come around every day. Actually, the only day it comes around is today... so get on it.
