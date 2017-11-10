My Favorite Spot For Boots That Look So Expensive

Many people like to invest in good boots — and I think that's a smart move. But I actually haven't had a bad experience with fast-fashion boots, either: One Zara ankle bootie has lasted me for four winters and counting, and I find a lot of the options from H&M to be shockingly comfortable. Most recently, however, & Other Stories has become my best-kept shopping secret. And if you're not so familiar with the retailer, there's no better way to acquaint yourself than with a pair of one of its ankle boots.