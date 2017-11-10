My Favorite Spot For Boots That Look So Expensive

Many people like to invest in good boots — and I think that's a smart move. But I actually haven't had a bad experience with fast-fashion boots, either: One Zara ankle bootie has lasted me for four winters and counting, and I find a lot of the options from H&M to be shockingly comfortable. Most recently, however, & Other Stories has become my best-kept shopping secret. And if you're not so familiar with the retailer, there's no better way to acquaint yourself than with a pair of one of its ankle boots.
Whether a Chelsea, a kitten-heel, or a sock-boot, & Other Stories checks all the boot boxes a fashion-person could desire. The best part, though, is that most of the ankle boot styles come in at under-$200 — which is pretty amazing considering how nice the materials feel and, more importantly, how expensive they look. I swear, people mistake mine for Acne Studios or Isabel Marant all the time (and those brands can charge upwards of $500 for a pair — easy).
Click ahead for the pairs that are so on-point right now.