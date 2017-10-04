Ryan Gosling Brought His 1-Year-Old To New York & Things Didn't Go As Planned

Ryan Gosling's daughter's first visit to New York wasn't exactly a smooth one.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gosling discussed his recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The actor hosted the show's season 43 premiere over the weekend, and he brought his family to the city with him. For his one-and-a-half year old daughter, Amada Lee Gosling, it was her first time in New York. It sounds like she had a very fitting introduction to the city.
"My youngest daughter is a year and a half, and it was her first time in New York. I brought her to the window in the morning, and I said, 'Sweetheart, welcome to New York.' And two cars went smash," Gosling told Kimmel. "And smoke started pouring out of the cars, and these two guys got out. And I won't repeat the hand gestures for you, but I quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window."
Kimmel agreed that the situation was "a very New York experience," adding that it was "about as good as it gets."
Gosling got a shoutout to both of his daughters into his SNL hosting gig, too, thanking them and Eva Mendes during the end credits. So it couldn't have been a completely bad visit for the family (even if Amada did learn some new hand gestures along the way).
The host also teased the Blade Runner 2049 star for breaking character during his SNL sketches. Gosling had the best response, though, reminding Kimmel (and his audience) that laughing at things that are funny is a pretty normal thing to do. And really, who wouldn't have laughed at the sketch mocking the Papyrus font, or the show's Property Brothers parody? Check out the Kimmel interview below.
