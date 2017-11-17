22 Versatile Dresses You'll Live In This Fall

It comes down to styling potential, too — especially when we're talking about the colder months of the year. This season, the dresses that won't leave your side are the ones you can wear by themselves with ankle boots now, and layered-up over a turtleneck sweater and jeans when the temperatures force you to. Whether that takes shape as a midi dress, a sweater dress, a wrap dress, or a button-front dress, you won't regret getting your hands on a few no-brainer styles that you can reach for when nothing in your cold-weather wardrobe looks remotely appealing.