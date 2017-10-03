If you're not ready for Halloween, we don't blame you. Personally, I was shocked when I found out Columbus Day was already coming up next Monday, so no judgement if you don't have your costume fully prepped and ready to go for October 31. But you don't need to consult your group chat or reference your Pinterest costume board to know that it's much more fun to plan a look when you can do it for cheap.
Catrice, a fan-favorite affordable makeup brand, has just come out with Halloween-inspired promotions making that possible. Here's how the deal works: This weekend, on October 7 and October 8, Catrice is having a sale on its Prime & Fine Primer and Fixing Spray — meaning you can get both for $4 off the original price. We already know that the Prime & Fine Primer eliminates touch-ups, but now you can confidently bob for apples without your football player eyeblack or bright pop star eyeshadow (just spitballing costume ideas here) dripping down your face.
Advertisement
And the primer and setting spray hybrid deal isn't the end of the savings. Next weekend, on October 14 and October 15, the brand is also giving all makeup shoppers 20% off your entire order (just use the code TRICKME used at checkout) — a sweet deal, considering the products are already affordable. Plus, for any purchase made on the Catrice website on October 21 and October 22, a free gift-with-purchase will magically appear in your shopping cart.
Now you can feel better about buying some makeup for Halloween and beyond. Consider it the first step in your planning.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement