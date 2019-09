Blur Sticks Are The Latest Products You Never Knew You Needed

These sticks pick up where your morning skin routine leaves off. In fact, they're a bit like the skin-perfecting Snapchat filters you always use. “In a filter-obsessed culture, we've progressed past concealer to cover blemishes, uneven textures, and fine lines," says Chauntal Lewis , head makeup artist at 901 Salon in L.A. "In fact, we all know sometimes concealer makes it worse. Blurring sticks can help soften areas on the face to get rid of shine and smooth things out. It's like Facetune without the Facetune!”