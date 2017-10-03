All The Hookups That Have Occurred In Bachelor Nation

A lot of hanky panky happens in Bachelor Nation. It's a broad group of conventionally beautiful people who have nothing better to do than take photos and attend glamorous events. The odds of forming a connection are high. The members of Bachelor Nation started as one in 25 contestants vying for a single suitor. Most of them don't meet their match on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette and are free to sow their seed elsewhere. So, they go to Bachelor-sponsored events, meet each other, and the hanky panky commences.
Think of it like a large friend group. Each season of The Bachelor introduces a new "class" of women contestants. After they leave the show, they have about three years of dissipating fame during which they're members (citizens?) of Bachelor Nation. Some in the nation are officially connected — Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins got engaged on The Bachelor. But most, by default, are not. They're hookups, as the college kids might say.
Get the know the Bachelor Nation web ahead — it's every hookup we know of. So far, that is.
