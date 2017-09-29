We go on and on about how wonderful capsule wardrobes can be, but frankly, they're not the easiest things to actually put into place. The idea of having one collection of pieces you can wear regardless of temperature sounds appealing (and, let's be honest, more economical), and yet we can't still help but dip into Zara's new arrivals every couple of months.
While we still don't expect to be to fully cross over to a capsule wardrobe overnight, we are taking one step this season to focus on the tops we have, instead of buying a cart full of new ones. Turns out, when you look at your summer blouses with fresh eyes, those warm-weather pieces can actually feel totally different come fall. Suddenly, our tube top becomes a corset, and our crop-top becomes the ultimate outfit-finisher. Since fall is all about inventive layering anyway, why not get creative and stretch some of your current items beyond the purposes they're "meant" to serve.
Ahead, you'll find a few ways we're making our warm-weather wardrobe work for when the temperatures drop beneath 70 degrees. And we're challenging you to do the same. Baby steps, you know?