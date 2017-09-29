While we still don't expect to be to fully cross over to a capsule wardrobe overnight, we are taking one step this season to focus on the tops we have, instead of buying a cart full of new ones. Turns out, when you look at your summer blouses with fresh eyes, those warm-weather pieces can actually feel totally different come fall. Suddenly, our tube top becomes a corset, and our crop-top becomes the ultimate outfit-finisher. Since fall is all about inventive layering anyway, why not get creative and stretch some of your current items beyond the purposes they're "meant" to serve.