While all of this hums in the traditional Grey’s fashion, the “hilarious” sub-intern hijinks distract from the serious matters at hand with their screaming and general failures. The youths can’t even understand why a gunshot wound to the stomach might bar a newly-dead body from being a candidate for an abdomen transplant. How are we supposed to believe these would-be interns are in the top 10% of their classes, let alone the top 90%? Yes, it’s all comic relief, but no show needs that much overly-generalized comic relief. And, even if Glasses is meant to serve as a catalyst for Jo and Karev to finally get together, every single sub-intern doesn’t have to be just as incompetent as he is. Again, these students are supposed to be really, really, ridiculously smart.