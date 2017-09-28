It's safe to say that our teen years were a mess. Our bodies started developing in awkward ways, we dealt with acne, raging hormones, and we had no idea how to cope with it all. As adults, celebrities can seem so polished that it's easy to forget they they too, went through puberty just like we did.
Now, we get to see some our favorite famous people in their teenage glory — and, it's for a good cause, EW reports. Nick Kroll, whose new Netflix animated show Big Mouth centers around the trials of growing up, challenged celebs to reveal their teen selves on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert stepped up and offered to make a donation to Hurricane Maria relief for every celeb that participates. Thus, the #PuberMe hashtag was born. This writer has family that lives on the island of Puerto Rico, and is thrilled to see celebs doing something simple for a great cause.
#PuberMe is coming through with some delightful photos of celebrities at their most awkward, and it does not disappoint. Let's check out some awesomely hormonal famous people:
Teen Allison Brie is owning her braces and we love her for it.
Ilana Glazer is rocking the early 2000s mini-bun hairstyle.
Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017
Stephen Colbert had braces and very enviable eyebrows.
Hey @NickKroll & @StephenAtHome here’s a photo of me from earlier today #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/TELUdYH43d— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 28, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel still makes that same facial expression.
Yo ma mensches @nickkroll & @StephenAtHome here's some sweet awkward #Puberme for #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/y4JrPr7ekf— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017
Sarah Silverman reminds us of our tomboy days.
Awkward phase @nickkroll come on meow who doesn't love braces?! Super fly ? #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/olULe4VS4T— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) September 28, 2017
Gina Rodriguez suffered through braces like the rest of us. On an unrelated note, we adore her copper velvet dress.
I my defense, I knew looked horrible. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/7wo2m9PIhE— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 28, 2017
Kuamil Nanjiani has a must-follow Twitter account, especially after posting this photo. That haircut!
Melissa Rauch is serving princess looks in her beaded white dress. We're dying over that bolero.
Amy Sedaris looks like she's handling puberty surprisingly well, but we bet she's groaning over that cowlick.
Has there ever been anything as pure as Aidy Bryant's smile?
