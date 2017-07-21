It's hard to believe that Game of Thrones has been on our screens for seven seasons now, but if you ever take a look back at the first few episodes, you'll see how much the characters, and the actors who play them, have changed. So many of the main characters started out as babies in comparison to the adults on screen now, and according to Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa on the series, that transformation was difficult.
"That’s definitely been tricky to deal with — you’re growing up, and hormones and puberty and everything’s kind of hitting you all at once," she said in an interview with People. However, while growing up as Sansa may have been awkward at times, she feels closer with her character than ever before.
"We’ve been through so much together," she said. "Everything that’s happened makes her who she is today. I can relate."
And it's not just Turner herself who's been through changes — this season, we can expect to see Sansa transform a bit as well. In fact, she might start to look like another character we're familiar with, but may not expect: Cersei.
"They’re both so family-obsessed and family-oriented, and will do anything for the people they love," she told Yahoo Movies Singapore. "I can totally see her becoming a Cersei and kind of driven mad by it, by the threats against her family. At the end of the day, that’s why she does the things that she does, because she’s terrified of losing the people she loves. And so she’ll stop at nothing to protect them."
And she really means nothing.
"If that means becoming like a ruthless killer, leader, sadistic woman or evil lady, then so be it," she continued. "I don’t think it matters to her, and I can see Sansa swinging that way too."
We can't wait to see more of her story unfold this season.
