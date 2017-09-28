Remember When Kim Asked Khloé To Be Her Surrogate?

Shortly after TMZ broke the news that Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant, a wild rumor that Jenner had agreed to be her older sister Kim Kardashian’s surrogate began swirling around Twitter. It had already been confirmed that Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were using a surrogate to carry their third child and the two reported due dates and genders line up, but the idea that Jenner is carrying her future niece still seemed pretty out there. While we were in the midst of fully unpacking that possibility however, another piece of news about the Kardashians was dropped, and it totally shook things up. Now, Khloé Kardashian is reportedly pregnant as well, and it makes a lot more sense that this sister is Kim's surrogate.
The most glaring piece of evidence in the "Khloé is Kim's surrogate" case is that Kim straight up asked her sister if she would be willing to do it in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 13 finale. The episode aired back in June and somehow we almost forgot that Kim said these exact words to Khloé, "I have a proposition for you. I'll give you the embryo; you carry the baby, then you give it back to me." In the episode, the siblings even go to the doctor to see if Khloé would be a good candidate to serve as a surrogate and Khloé also talked to her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, about his opinion on the situation.
In the end, Khloé decided to go off birth control and although, according to her doctor, she had "fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal thirty two year old," it was decided that she probably would be able to get pregnant. That leads us to wonder if Khloé went on to agree to being Kim and Kanye's surrogate, especially because the timelines match up. Everyone has been talking about how there could soon be three new Kardashian-Jenner babies in the world, but could it actually just be two? Only time will tell.
