The Situation In Puerto Rico Is Dire — Here’s How Buying A Lipstick Can Help

Flash flood warnings. Limited phone service. More than 3.4 million people without power, food, or shelter. Strained rescue efforts, strapped for resources after the already devastating Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, plus the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico. Hurricane Maria may have hit Puerto Rico and the Caribbean a week ago, but the situation is still being described as "apocalyptic" — and it's not too late to help.
Instead of feeling hopeless in the wake of the (record-breaking) Category 5 storm, now is the time to take action: You can donate first aid supplies, give blood, volunteer in the area, or even... buy a lipstick. Scratch that, you should stock up on lots of lipsticks.
Here's the deal: Starting now until October 20, beauty brand Sassy Lips will be donating 30% of all sale proceeds to Global Giving, an organization working to provide relief to survivors and victims of Hurricane Maria. That means all you have to do is decide whether you're after a classic matte, a pH-adjusting formula, or a jelly-textured, real flower-infused, color-changing lipstick — all three of which cost $16 and $25, respectively — and then choose to just buy them all instead. (It's a wee bit more attainable than matching Jennifer Lopez's generous $1 million donation, that is for sure.)
If that's not enough incentive to fill up your cart, you can head over here to watch one of Sassy Lips' lipsticks transform from white in the tube to hot pink on the skin. Which is definitely cool. So is having somewhere to lay your head down at night.
