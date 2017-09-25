J. Lo Donates $1M To Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

In the face of yet another natural disaster, Jennifer Lopez is once again using her star power for good. During a press conference with New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday, Lopez announced that she would be donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas shows towards hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.
Hurricane Maria was the largest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico since 1932, leaving 3.4 million people across the island without power and forcing approximately 15,000 people into shelters. Maria made landfall just weeks after Irma ripped through the Caribbean and ravaged parts of the area.
I stand with @NYGovCuomo and the people of Puerto Rico! #UnidosPorPuertoRico https://t.co/TDLWgkn3zi— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 24, 2017
In addition to her substantial personal donation, the singer stated that she and her boyfriend, former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, were hard at work to garner support from their colleagues and friends.
"Given the loss and devastation, we need to pay attention to urgently support Puerto Rico and the Caribbean with donations and contributions," she said. "Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports, and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts."
So far, they've inspired the Yankees and Major League Baseball to make "significant" monetary contributions, as well as working with Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavericks player J.J. Barea on stocking two team planes full of generators and supplies for delivery.
Lopez, too, has teamed up with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, to "[spearhead] additional relief efforts and [organize] the Latino community of all artists and athletes to rush the relief that our brothers and sisters in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean desperately need."
"We need everyone to pay attention & urgently support PuertoRico" @JLo announcing relief efforts for #PR in NYC today pic.twitter.com/ZGmi634WGg— Lynda Lopez (@LyndaLopez08) September 24, 2017
Though the "Jenny From The Block" singer was born and raised in New York, she said she is "a proud Puerto Rican" who has loved ones in the area. She's yet to have heard about their conditions.
"My cousin and I and our family still haven't been able to hear from all of our family over there, and we are concerned for them and everyone on the island," she said.
This Sunday, Lopez will once again be showing her support for those impacted by the recent hurricanes by joining People en Español and Telemundo for a four-hour television special that aims to raise money for Puerto Rico and Mexico, which is reeling from the aftermath of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that devastated the country last week.
