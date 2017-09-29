30 Times Kim Kardashian Shut Everyone Down On Twitter

It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian is a social media queen. The reality star literally published a coffee table book of selfies — but Instagram isn't the only social media outlet Kardashian thrives on. She's also been known to issue plenty of hilarious comebacks on Twitter, all in 140 characters or less.
Most recently, Kardashian called out the media outlets speculating about her sister Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy. When Harper's Bazaar tweeted an article originally published on Cosmopolitan's website that was about Kardashian's alleged reaction to the reports, Kardashian had the best response.
"This sounds like a very awkward conversation...," Harper's Bazaar had tweeted. And Kim's response? "This sounds like a very fake story..."
As if that wasn't enough, Kardashian followed up with a second tweet that simply read "Sips coke."
So how does Kardashian decide when to clap back at someone?
"When I feel like someone is being fake, is the time I'll say something," Kardashian said on her app last year. "I personally take the high road most of the time. Like, I just don't care. So I always think, will I be affected by this tomorrow? Will I be affected by it in a week? Will I be affected in a month? And in a year? And usually, the answer is no."
