Your Disney Costume Is Not Complete Without These Nail Wraps

With Halloween right around the corner, the time is nigh for planning your DIY costumes. But this year, it looks like you won't have to spend too much time stressing out over what to wear. Starting today, Disney is teaming up with nail brand NCLA for the ultimate nail wrap collection — and trust us when we say this is the work-appropriate costume of your dreams.
The wraps come in eight designs inspired by the classic animated films, complete with 26 wraps and a nail file. For princess-worthy nails, there are Ariel, Snow White, and Aurora designs. Or, if you're feeling extra witchy, you can pick up Maleficent and Cruella De Vil instead.
Click through to see each wrap in the collection, which will be available on Disney's brand-new e-commerce site, Shop Disney. (That means you can pick up a matching Ariel costume for your niece while you're at it.)