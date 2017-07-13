Nail polish has a history of repeating itself. Season after season, you see the same reds, pinks, neutrals, and neons — which, for a beauty enthusiast, leaves a lot to be desired. Luckily, there's one upcoming collection that's going against the grain and spurring some serious nostalgia in 90s babies. Enter: NCLA's new five-piece set, Just A Girl.
The summer lineup includes a range of shades that are the epitome of 90s beauty; each one is moody, grungy, and exactly what you'd expect Penny to wear in Dazed and Confused — with kickass shade names to boot. Not only is the collection named after a classic No Doubt song, but the individual polishes also carry out the retro theme with lyrics from some of our favorite tunes from that decade.
You can expect tributes to Nirvana, Hole, Alanis Morissette, and more, that'll make you want to rock out every time you swipe on a color. Click ahead to check out every polish hitting the brand's website this fall — plus some of the songs that were used as inspiration.