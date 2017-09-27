If you've been a fan of American Horror Story since day one, you know there are a few stand-out characters. And while Evan Peters stole the spotlight as Tate Langdon in Murder House, as did Sarah Paulson as Lana Winters in Asylum, it's Emma Roberts who nails every appearance she makes. So, when mastermind behind AHS Ryan Murphy teased a photo of Roberts that suggested her return on the show's new season Cult, we felt a sense of relief — and excitement. Surprise bitch, Roberts is back for round three.
Before last night, we had a long list of questions about her new character, Serena Belinda. Would Chanel Oberlin cross over and start her own cult? Will she have blue hair like Kai Anderson? We didn't have to wait long, because Belinda made her entrance (and even quicker exit) on the show yesterday, and couldn't help but notice how eerily similar Belinda was to every other AHS character Roberts has played.
So, in honor of her return — and our irrational hope she makes more appearances this season — we're taking a look back at her every iconic AHS character to date: Madison Montgomery (season three, Coven), Maggie Esmerelda (season four, Freak Show), and Belinda (season seven, Cult). Click through to see her transformations, ahead.