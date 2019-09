If you've been a fan of American Horror Story since day one, you know there are a few stand-out characters. And while Evan Peters stole the spotlight as Tate Langdon in Murder House, as did Sarah Paulson as Lana Winters in Asylum, it's Emma Roberts who nails every appearance she makes. So, when mastermind behind AHS Ryan Murphy teased a photo of Roberts that suggested her return on the show's new season Cult, we felt a sense of relief — and excitement. Surprise bitch, Roberts is back for round three.