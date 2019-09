These not so subtle Asylum/Cult connections to past seasons are why fans already believe that season 8 of AHS will parallel season 3, Coven. After all, Murphy told Entertainment Weekly last year that an upcoming season will combine Murder House and Coven for a "very bizarre" outing. "I’ve [already] started going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, 'I think in this window, if you could fit us in,'" Murphy said then. "So yeah, it’s fun. It’s weird."