We already know American Horror Story: Cult is connected to the 2016 election, but could the current season also hint at what's in store for next season? A new theory makes the case that AHS season 8 will be a Coven crossover based on this Cult clue.
Creator Ryan Murphy has always said that every season of AHS is connected, and AHS: Roanoke came full circle to connect to first season Murder House. With the two of them both having deadly houses, ghosts, Piggy Man, and Billie Dean Howard, whose Roanoke spell is referenced during the sixth season, it had a whole lot in common. Knowing this, fans have noticed that Cult seems to have a lot in common with season 2, Asylum.
MoviePilot specifically noticed how Dr. Rudy Vincent's (Cheyenne Jackson) creepy ways of manipulating Ally (Sarah Paulson) are reminiscent of Asylum's Dr. Oliver Thredson (Zachary Quinto) killer tactics. Both of these doctors seemed trustworthy, but in the end were anything but. Both Asylum and Cult do look at the effects of paranoia. With Asylum patients had a right to be paranoid. Dr. Thredson ended up being a killer named Bloody Face, which makes you wonder if Dr. Vincent be the mastermind behind this cult.
The two doctors have so much in common, Nerdist wondered whether Dr. Vincent is actually trying to become the new Bloody Face. If so, Cult could be revisiting the villains of season's past. Twisty the Clown from Freakshow is already a supporting player on Cult so the theory that Murphy is playing a clever homage to his past creations isn't that farfetched.
These not so subtle Asylum/Cult connections to past seasons are why fans already believe that season 8 of AHS will parallel season 3, Coven. After all, Murphy told Entertainment Weekly last year that an upcoming season will combine Murder House and Coven for a "very bizarre" outing. "I’ve [already] started going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, 'I think in this window, if you could fit us in,'" Murphy said then. "So yeah, it’s fun. It’s weird."
There's a chance Cult will hold the clues to guessing what next season will be all about. Let's not forget that Coven's Emma Roberts is returning to AHS for the first time since season 4 Freak Show. Coincidence? Maybe not.
Perhaps, we're moving towards a literal witch hunt this season that could continue into season 8? Of course, your guess is as good as ours, but if there's one thing American Horror Story fans like it's a good mystery.
