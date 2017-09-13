Now, with two episodes' hindsight, it's more complex than ever. This week's "Don't Be Afraid Of the Dark," opened with Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) being terrorized by (real? Imaginary?) clowns. Her phobias, which have resurfaced en masse since the election, are just getting worse — though admittedly, finding a dying colleague trussed up like a piece of meat in the restaurant cooler must not have helped. She lashes out at the new neighbors, installs fancy new security all over the house, and avoids leaving her nest. Her long-suffering wife Ivy (Alison Pill), meanwhile, is wondering how much more of this she can take.