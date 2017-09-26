Who's the leader of the club... producing the most brand collaborations in the last five years? M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E. In tandem with its new e-commerce relaunch dubbed shopDisney, the Disney brand has released another must-have collaboration for the nostalgic millennial fashion set. But this won't be just a slew of graphic t-shirts and character socks, this time around they've enlisted the help of premium denim brand Siwy for a few retro-styled denim designs featuring the OG Disney couple, Mickey and Minnie.
The four piece collection focuses on light denim washes and miniature embroidered embellishments that belong in the growing trend of subtle Disney branded clothing. From those Zara Mickey shorts to Kate Spade's ongoing Minnie Mouse collection, the new play for Disney fans is incorporating small character elements into their everyday fashion. And if tiny little Minnie heads on a fitted jacket aren't cute enough, we're expecting the biggest sell-out to be the denim cut-offs, complete with a back pocket signature from the mouse himself.
Siwy's Disney collaboration, which are exclusive to shopDisney, will be featured on the site's curated page dubbed "The It-list." Consider this your new source for Disney's newest, most noteworthy fashion collabs from your fave designers — think Coach, the Star Wars Nixon watch collection, and maybe even a potential future appearance from Cakeworthy.
Before you run to grab the entire collection for your next Disney park visit, you may want to take a second look at the price tag. Running from $170 to $400, this collection falls as one of the steeper priced options we've seen come from the House of Mouse. But if we learned anything from the Coach hype, it's that Disney super-fans will spare no expense to get a hold of the latest drop. To shop the entire collaboration, head over to shopDisney.com.