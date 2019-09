Tyler Posey Is Following In His Ex-Girlfriend's Creepy Footsteps

The series, which kept the same cast for the first two seasons, is wiping the slate clean for the third round, which centers on Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a football player whose disturbing past comes to light right when a masked serial killer starts offing the people in his town. Also on deck for the reboot is a cast that includes Keke Palmer, Jessica Sula, C.J. Wallace, and, in a more bizarre turn of events, Tyga . (Yes, that Tyga.)