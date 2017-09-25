Tyler Posey Is Following In His Ex-Girlfriend's Creepy Footsteps

Don't cry because Teen Wolf is over. Smile because Tyler Posey is heading to another MTV series.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Posey has joined the cast of Scream: The TV Series for the show's rebooted third season. Per the report, the actor will portray Shane, a drug dealer and party promoter. That kind of sounds like it could be summed up as "the guy who will die first," if you follow the rules of the original Scream film franchise, but this is the TV reboot — what are rules, anyway?
Speaking of people who died first, Posey's ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne, whom the Jane the Virgin actor is still reportedly on good terms with, is already on that list. Thorne played mean girl Nina, who ended up dead in her own swimming pool within minutes of the pilot episode. Perhaps Thorne encouraged Posey to jump into the gory new gig?
Advertisement
The series, which kept the same cast for the first two seasons, is wiping the slate clean for the third round, which centers on Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a football player whose disturbing past comes to light right when a masked serial killer starts offing the people in his town. Also on deck for the reboot is a cast that includes Keke Palmer, Jessica Sula, C.J. Wallace, and, in a more bizarre turn of events, Tyga. (Yes, that Tyga.)
No word yet on whether Scream's season 3 will connect to the events of the last two seasons, but I, personally, would love for "Randy 2.0." Noah (John Karna) to inform the new crew of exactly what's up before riding off into the sunset and away from this new town's murder spree.
Fingers crossed that Posey's new regular gig includes more than a few episodes where he's not acting from inside a body bag.
Advertisement