Keke Palmer's New Role Will Have Her Screaming Once Again

Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens is laying in a grave somewhere next to Glee, but that doesn't mean the cast is over being stalked by a psycho killer. According to Deadline, Scream Queens star Keke Palmer has joined season 3 of Scream: The TV Series, proving that she's always down to fight for Final Girl status.
If you've been watching MTV's adaptation of Wes Craven's famous film franchise since the show offed Bella Thorne in the very first episode, you should know that the series is undergoing a complete overhaul. The show, which aired a Halloween episode last October, will press the reset button when it returns for a six-episode season 3. (Just ignore the fact that we never got any real answers about Brandon James.)
That means new characters and a completely fresh cast, which, shockingly, includes Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga. Palmer, of course, is a little less random of an addition, given that she played one-day doctor Zayday Williams to screaming perfection on the now-canceled Fox series.
According to Deadline, Palmer won't play a victim on this horror show, either. Her character, Kym, is a social activist, who is not here to die at the hands of a serial killer. She reportedly will do whatever it takes to "flip the script" and "survive at any cost." Basically, she's someone you want on your side.
This news comes on the heels of Palmer joining the second season of Star as a pop star who ditches her record label in order to pursue more serious music.
In addition to Tyga and Palmer, the cast of the rebooted Scream series also includes Recovery Road star Jessica Sula (who screamed her head off in the recent Split) and Giorgia Whigham, a.k.a. Kat of 13 Reasons Why.
