According to Deadline , MTV is considering rebooting Scream for its six-episode season 3. What does that mean, exactly? As stated in the report, MTV is considering reimagining the series with both a new cast of characters and a brand-new storyline. So all of that Brandon James stuff that we, ahem, never got resolved? It could all fall to the wayside when the series' planned new showrunner — who has yet to be hired — creates their concept for the third season. The "Lakewood Six" (which had been whittled down to the "Lakewood Four" after the events of the show's sophomore season) will be no more, which means we'll never get to know if Emma (Willa Fitzgerald) ever figured out what the hell was going on at the James' farm, or if Noah would ever get a girlfriend that wasn't an early target of the town's serial killer. Basically, we'll never see if these kids got their happy ending — which they totally deserved, considering Ghostface putting multiple targets on their backs.