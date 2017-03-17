It makes sense for MTV to weigh their options for the already-locked season 3, especially now that lead actress Fitzgerald has signed on to the Fox pilot Behind Enemy Lines. (Of course, this wouldn't have been a problem if the writers had made Emma the dissociative killer they teased for the entirety of season 2... but I digress.) Still, I'm totally bummed at the prospect of this series continuing without the show's Breakfast Club of serial killer survivors. I won't axe this show from my summer lineup, of course, but I'll definitely shed a tear for the season 3 that may have been.