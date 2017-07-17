Rapper Tyga may be best known for tracks like "Rack City" (and for his on-again, off-again relationship with Kylie Jenner) but his latest career move puts him in the spotlight in a totally different way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyga has been cast in MTV's Scream: The TV Series. Now, the real question is: How long will Tyga survive?!?
MTV decided to reboot the TV series — which is loosely based on the 1996 movie of the same name — following the horror show's second season. While some fans (ahem, me) felt that MTV was doing the show a disservice by leaving plenty of questions unanswered after the show's Halloween special, the series will now live on with a new cast, storyline, and, presumably, killer.
That's where Tyga comes in: according to THR, the Kingin' With Tyga subject will play Jamal, the stepbrother of yet-to-be-cast Deion Elliot, a high school athlete whom the series will revolve around. Though Jamal runs with a "tough crowd," the outlet reports he has a heart of gold and is loyal to his little brother.
While Jamal may be a good guy, it doesn't mean his character will have longevity on the series, which will also star C.J. Wallace as Amir, a "socially awkward" kid who has big musical aspirations (hmm... maybe Jamal can help with that?). Tyga, who also had roles in Dope and Boo! A Madea Halloween, is a big name, and Scream has a history of killing off its most recognizable stars early in the game. The 1996 movie famously put teen dream Drew Barrymore on all the movie posters, only to kill her character off mere minutes into the film. The first season of the series followed that trend, with Bella Thorne being offed in a similar fashion.
Of course, even if Tyga does survive the first episode of the series — the six-episode season will air over three nights — only a few select characters can earn the title of horror show survivors. Here's hoping that, if the rapper doesn't make it out alive, he at least gets a memorable final scene.
