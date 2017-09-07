Watch out, Big Trouble, because a new diva is heading to the recording booth.
According to Deadline, Keke Palmer has joined season 2 of Star as recording artist Gigi, who is equal parts hot and rich. However, Palmer's character is also a "serious musician," and has alienated her own label in order to join the show's Midtown Records.
The real question, of course, is how long will it take for Gigi and Star to get into an all-out brawl? (Considering the events of the Fox drama's freshman season, I'm thinking one episode.)
Gigi definitely needs to prepare herself. The Lee Daniels-produced series, about a girl group fighting for their musical dreams in Atlanta, is as full of awesome original music as it was insane levels of drama.
Advertisement
During season 1, Star (Jude Demorest) routinely feuded with Eva (Sharlene Taulé), another aspiring singer who caught manager Jahil's (Benjamin Bratt) eye. However, that feud was squashed when Eva was horribly murdered in the season finale by criminals whom Jahil pissed off. With Eva out of the way, Star's going to need another pop diva to challenge her — and Palmer's character definitely sounds like she fits the bill.
No matter what road her character goes down over the course of the season, Palmer is the perfect choice to play this fictional recording artist. For one thing, she can definitely carry a tune: The Scream Queens actress appeared on Broadway as the titular character in Cinderella in 2014, starred as Marty Maraschino in Grease Live!, and has recorded plenty of her own music over the years. (It's worth wondering if any of Palmer's original songs, like "I Don't Belong To You," will somehow make its way into Star.)
With Palmer onboard, season 2 of Star can't come fast enough.
Advertisement