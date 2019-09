No matter what road her character goes down over the course of the season, Palmer is the perfect choice to play this fictional recording artist. For one thing, she can definitely carry a tune: The Scream Queens actress appeared on Broadway as the titular character in Cinderella in 2014, starred as Marty Maraschino in Grease Live!, and has recorded plenty of her own music over the years. (It's worth wondering if any of Palmer's original songs, like "I Don't Belong To You," will somehow make its way into Star.)