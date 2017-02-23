While Cotton's gender identity has clearly been difficult for Carlotta to come to terms with, it's not the only thing that has driven a wedge in the pair's relationship. In flashbacks it is revealed that Carlotta robbed a convenience store as a young woman in order to pay for an abortion — an abortion she never actually went through with. Cotton was born months later, when Carlotta was in prison. Who took care of Cotton while Carlotta was behind bars? In a full-circle moment, we learn that Star's mom Mary (Caroline Vreeland) was the one who stepped up to the plate to temporarily raise Carlotta's child. While Cotton clearly has some resentments about Carlotta investing so much in Simone and Star, the reveal makes it pretty clear why Carlotta feels the need to be their surrogate mom.