For those who haven't tuned in to the new drama — the series airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox— the show is a rags to (hopefully) riches story, complete with incredible original music and killer performances by the cast. The show kicks off with Star heading to Atlanta in pursuit of her godmother Carlotta (Queen Latifah) and a place to crash while scoping out the music scene in her new city. Her sister Simone (Brittany O'Grady) and friend Alex (Ryan Destiny) — who just so happens to be the daughter of a musical legend — round out her girl group, and though they don't always get along, they are straight-up fire when they perform side by side.