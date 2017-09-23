What The Creators Of Stranger Things Had To Say About The Season 2 Monster Has Us Shook

But unlike the first season, we'll actually get to see the characters go about their normal lives before things escalate again. Ross Duffer said, "The nice thing is we don’t have a kid disappearing in the first 10 minutes, so everybody’s not always turned up to 11 trying to save their friends. It allows us to experience these characters more in their normal life for a bit, and have some fun with them. But then once things go wrong, we really escalate the stakes quickly, and it gets pretty crazy toward the end."