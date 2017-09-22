You Can Now Wear Spanx On Your Arms

When she attended Rihanna’s Diamond Ball on September 15, Queen Bey wore a gorgeous satin teal House of CB gown (it only cost $165!), and cut off the leg of her Spanx to coincide with the high slit of her dress. And that is isn’t the only time Beyoncé showed her alliance to all things that shape and smooth: She has a penchant for performing in four pairs of tights because she likes the support they provide. So Beyoncé and shapewear enthusiasts, gird your loins: Spanx’s latest launch is about to take layering to the next-level.
Launching September 25, Spanx will be introducing Arm Tights, a product five years in the making. In an interview with Vogue, founder Sara Blakely said they're “a solution that will smooth and flatter your arms and feel super luxe on the skin too,” nothing that Spanx’s smoothing and lifting powers are no longer reserved to just below the waist. “We wear tights on our legs to transition skirts and dresses into the fall and winter seasons," she said, "but why not on our arms?”
According to Blakely, the Arm Tights are “basically a crop top made out of tights,” and Spanx “made it cropped for less bulk under clothes...the arms are completely seamless too.” And they won’t break the bank, either. Priced at $30 to $34, the Arm Tights will be offered in bright colors like neon blue, hot pink, black (with sparkly sleeves) and ivory, meaning these are definitely meant to be seen — not just hidden underneath. (Vogue writer Brooke Bobb wore them during New York Fashion Week, and to be honest, they look really cute).
The countdown is on until Beyoncé incorporates them into her next tour look (or Instagram outfit post).
