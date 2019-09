You Can Now Wear Spanx On Your Arms

When she attended Rihanna’s Diamond Ball on September 15 , Queen Bey wore a gorgeous satin teal House of CB gown ( it only cost $165 !), and cut off the leg of her Spanx to coincide with the high slit of her dress. And that is isn’t the only time Beyoncé showed her alliance to all things that shape and smooth: She has a penchant for performing in four pairs of tights because she likes the support they provide. So Beyoncé and shapewear enthusiasts, gird your loins: Spanx’s latest launch is about to take layering to the next-level.