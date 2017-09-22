Thursday morning, a woman entered the Kardashian's DASH boutique in Los Angeles holding a revolver, the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department confirmed to People. Later, she stood in front of the store holding a machete and made threats against the Kardashian family.
"They’ll be fucking executed, you hear me? The Kardashians will be executed if they step on communist territory! They’ll be fucking killed!” the woman yells. Her antics were captured by FOX 11 news cameras, and can be seen in the video below. "You want to get stabbed?" she later asks the cameraman. The FOX reporter narrating the video also notes that she began "ranting about President Trump" before sticking the machete in the door of the boutique and leaving.
During her first foray into the store, the woman reportedly pointed the revolver at an employee behind the counter, then knocked a few items off the counter and said, "Stay away from Cuba."
The Kardashian sisters founded DASH in 2006, a full year before the premiere of the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As of now, there are two locations. One is in West Hollywood, and the other in Miami Beach. (The store in Miami was the focal point of the KUWTK spinoff Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.) The sisters opened a third store in 2010 in Manhattan, which closed in 2016.
DASH has been subject to such attacks before. In 2016, a passerby saw a man throw a lit object into the store after hours. The act was deemed "attempted arson" and it caused a media stir, but the boutique was ultimately fine.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Kardashian sisters — Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim — for comment on this bizarre incident.
