The Kardashian sisters' Dash boutique in West Hollywood came under fire Monday night, quite literally. The Los Angeles Times reports that the L.A. County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call after 11 p.m. on Monday night. A passerby saw a man throw a "lit object" through the glass door of the Melrose Avenue store.
Sheriff's Lt. Edward Ramirez told the paper that a smoldering, heavy object was found inside the store. The incident is being investigated as "attempted arson." No one was in the store at the time of the attack, and nothing else caught on fire. In fact, the most significant outcome of this supposed arson attempt is that the press is all over it. "We’ve received numerous phone calls, even from overseas," Ramirez told the Times.
The Melrose location opened in 2012, the fourth of the Dash stores run by Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé. The incident occurred just two days after Kylie Jenner posted to Snapchat about a much more dangerous brush fire, which forced the evacuation of 5,000 people near her home in Calabasas.
