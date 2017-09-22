And my god, were those six seasons fun. I know I sound like a crotchety old person, but I’m so happy that I experienced, briefly, the real power of TV before streaming. I treasure those afternoons when my English teachers, both Lost fans, entertained students' wild theories and then gave their more tempered, plausible ones. I admire the earnestness with which I re-watched old seasons to prepare me for the next one. Lost wasn’t always satisfying, but it was my constant.