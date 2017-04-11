"[Based] on moving into this endgame, the island had become unstable and the volcano was going to erupt," Lindelof told Entertainment Weekly. "We were going to have lots of seismic activity, and ultimately, there was going to be this big fight between the forces of good and the forces of evil, which ended up in the series manifesting as Jack and The Man in Black, in the midst of magma. Magma spewing everywhere!"