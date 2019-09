After six seasons and 121 episodes, many viewers were hoping for a conclusion that would ultimately reveal the truth about everything: Why did the island exist? What was with its magical healing powers? How did the Others even get to the island in the first place? Instead, what we got was a "flash-sideways" of the characters' future, in which the characters, now dead, arrive in a heaven-like place, having realized that the island was the most important part of their lives. It's all very mystical — if just a tad confusing.