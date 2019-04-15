Here’s the unfortunate truth about being a Game of Thrones fan: You can faithfully tune in to the episodes each Sunday, oohing and aahing at each unexpected (and long hoped for) twist. You can go ham on your Daenerys Targaryen Halloween costume. You can name your dog Drogon. All of this makes you a devoted, admirable Game of Thrones fan — but not an expert.
The episodes of Game of Thrones are situated in a universe far richer, deeper, and more complicated than even a budget as limitless as HBO’s can explore. Unless you supplement your show watching with commentary and some outside knowledge, you’ll only be getting a fraction of the story.
In fact, it’s totally possible to have gotten to this point in Game of Thrones and still be hazy on the events of Robert’s Rebellion. You might not know that many millennia ago, White Walkers stormed Westeros in the same way they’re preparing to do now. You may not be aware that Daenerys gets her middle name — Stormborn — because she was born in the middle of a storm.
The Game of Thrones universe runs deep. These podcasts are here to make sure you don’t miss a single detail.
