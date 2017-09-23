How To Copy The Raddest Beauty Look At London Fashion Week

The Tips & Tricks To DIY

Does she have any tips for recreating the look at home? “It’s definitely not perfect, that’s why we didn’t do it with brushes,” Alexander adds. “It’s all about creamy textures, so even though these are powders, they’re really moveable with your fingers. Your fingers are warm, so it melts the product into the eye and you can push it around to get an intense finish. With a brush, people get too pretty about it. This look is about cool girls doing it themselves. It’s DIY, not a makeup artist’s take on the look. It’s them effortlessly getting ready.” As Phelan and Duffy noted earlier, the girls of Soho were individuals, so Alexander isn’t giving them identikit looks. “I’m not choosing pink or turquoise based on eye or skin color, it’s dependent on the girl. People forget to do that in beauty, so it can often fall into one-size-fits all.”