As the great Beyoncé once sang, "A diva is a female version of a hustler." If Queen Bey has zero shame in the diva label, then why do we continue to use it to shame women who know what they want and how to get it? Scream Queens alum Keke Palmer is ready to own the label, and it's definitely worthy of a round of applause.
Palmer is having a pretty huge year, with two big TV roles heading her way. She'll appear on season 2 of Star as a famous singer who links up with the Big Trouble trio in the recording studio. She'll also star on the third season of MTV's Scream: The TV Series, portraying a character who is in the know about taking down a masked psychopath.
In a new interview, the former Tru Jackson, VP actress revealed to Elle that she's more than fine with the term "diva," which her new Star character, Gigi, openly identifies with.
"I identify with the word 'diva' in the aspects of wanting to be on my Ps and Qs, wanting to make sure that I am prepared, being professional, and making sure that my looks are individual to who I am and standing out," she told the outlet. "All those aspects of what people think, in terms of a diva, I’m there."
As for Gigi, Palmer says she can totally relate to her new character.
"What I love most about the character is that she’s really animated. I had a lot of fun playing her. She’s extremely flamboyant, she’s a diva, she’s changing looks constantly — which I can always relate to."
Sounds like both Palmer and Gigi are two divas who are more than happy in their own skin.
