When It Comes To Britney Spears, Mariah Carey Definitely Knows Her

Do you hear that? It's the sound of two icons meeting. Turns out that even though they both have killer pop careers, and both had residencies in Las Vegas, Britney Spears and Mariah Carey had yet to actually meet in person. In the words of Mariah Carey, she doesn't know her — or at least she didn't, until Spears posted a photo of the two women on Instagram last night.
"You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!!" the 35-year-old captioned the photo of the two queens sitting side by side, as well as a snap of her meal. "Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!"
Can you even handle these two superstars in the same room together, let alone the same picture?
We can only imagine what these two legends talked about. Perhaps Carey gave Spears the scoop on the show about her life that's coming to Starz, since all we know so far is that it's going to be a loose and dramatic interpretation of her rise to fame. Or maybe they both swapped performing horror stories after Mariah Carey's upsetting New Year's Eve performance.
"Shit happens," Carey tweeted after the mic issues. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017"
Shit happens ? Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!? Here's to making more headlines in 2017 ? pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017
Or, perhaps Spears dished about the $100k she apparently spent on massages in 2016, in addition to the $69,668 she spent on her wardrobe and $24,392 on makeup and hair. Considering Carey's episode of MTV Cribs, this kind of glitz and glamor and extravagance is right up her alley.
Whatever they talked about, this is likely the beginning of a beautiful friendship, and we can only hope this meeting of minds has inspired some great music in the future. A Britney Spears and Mariah Carey concert? Yes please.
