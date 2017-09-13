Britney Spears Spent Over $100K On Massages & Manis In 2016

Britney Spears famously said, "You better work" — in a faux accent, no less. And according to Entertainment Tonight, Spears certainly worked hard last year, because she spent over $10 million in 2016.
Using figures obtained from Spears' conservatorship, the magazine found that Spears earned over $30.5 million in total, making her spending habits look pretty conservative.
While she may not be cooking up new singles in the studio, Spears is raking it in with a Las Vegas residency, as well as touring when she's not serving up the hits in Sin City. Plus, she's still got a slew of perfumes for sale, which make for multiple streams of revenue that don't involve her fans streaming "Toxic" on repeat.
Spears' conservatorship broke down the star's spending habits, reporting that she spent $122,613 on massages, manicures, and grooming. Furthermore, Spears' wardrobe cost her $69,668, and her makeup and hair costs totaled $24,392. But Spears wasn't spending all her cash at high-end boutiques: ET adds that she frequented Target and Bed Bath & Beyond, making her just like all of us.
However, unlike all of us, she dropped hundreds of dollars on each visit. She also hit up Vons, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Albertsons, and Sprouts, bringing it all back down to Earth. Spears may be all about high-watt glam and over-the-top hair flips, but she still has to get groceries.
Spears has been under a personal and financial conservatorship since 2008. Both her money and her well-being have been under the authority of her father, Jamie Spears, and her lawyer, Andrew Wallet. ET adds that in 2016, Spears also sent $500 per week to her mother, Lynne. Though the documents make no mention of Maseratis, Lamborghinis, or sipping martinis, that $30 million payday shows that Spears put in plenty of work and deserved each and every one of those massages.
